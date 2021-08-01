MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). MEI Pharma reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $6,729,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,637 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,186,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.70 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

