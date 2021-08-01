Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Update

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,633,800 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 1,887,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Meituan stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.73. 787,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,255. Meituan has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

