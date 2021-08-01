Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 1,006 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 272,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 1.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $767.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

About Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

