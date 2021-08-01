Merculet Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $3.52 million and $159,634.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00102412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00137080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,042.34 or 0.99962747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.30 or 0.00828827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

