Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $64.92, but opened at $66.99. Merit Medical Systems shares last traded at $69.46, with a volume of 1,415 shares traded.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 385,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,407 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,354,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 278,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 140.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.