Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 506,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

