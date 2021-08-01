Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.05. Methanex has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.