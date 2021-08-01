Mettalex (MTLX) 1-Day Volume Tops $841,164.00

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Mettalex has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $841,164.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.05 or 0.00007406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mettalex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00102933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00136258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,093.07 or 0.99917128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.15 or 0.00831934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Mettalex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mettalex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.