MIB Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $276,272.91 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 34.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $276,272.91 and approximately $5.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 421,901,701 coins and its circulating supply is 144,599,773 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

