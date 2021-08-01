Michonne R. Ascuaga Purchases 838 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Michonne R. Ascuaga bought 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,673.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLBC opened at $31.23 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $162.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

