Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.48.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $40,844,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.