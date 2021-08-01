Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.48.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $290.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.