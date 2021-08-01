Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.10. 663,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,652. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $196.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,875,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.