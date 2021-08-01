Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 24.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 28.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

