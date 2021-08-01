Millennium Management LLC Has $10.19 Million Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 720,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,998 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in SJW Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

