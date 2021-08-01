Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 210,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Seneca Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SENEA. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 5.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Seneca Foods by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.40. The company has a market capitalization of $495.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.37.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 8.59%.

In other Seneca Foods news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,933.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.66 per share, with a total value of $40,888.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,899 shares of company stock valued at $297,246 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.