Millennium Management LLC Sells 69,832 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,832 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $130.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.