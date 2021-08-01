Millennium Management LLC Takes $9.40 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 934,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCRNU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

DCRNU opened at $10.28 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.