Mirrored Apple Market Cap Hits $25.63 Million (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for about $146.73 or 0.00369544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $25.63 million and approximately $49,676.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00136607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.05 or 0.99957452 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.63 or 0.00835213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 174,677 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.