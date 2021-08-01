Mirrored Netflix Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,973.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $27.59 million and $14,973.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for about $528.04 or 0.01330794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00102206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00135932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,623.02 or 0.99859963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00831876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 52,241 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

