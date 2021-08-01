Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Issues Earnings Results

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.11. 2,227,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,466. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $951.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.