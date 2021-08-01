Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in July

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of MTLHY stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Mitsubishi Chemical had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Chemical will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

