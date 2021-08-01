Mizuho Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $180.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock opened at $149.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $104.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.36. The firm has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.