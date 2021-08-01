Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monro will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Monro by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

