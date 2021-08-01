Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $406.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $394.00 to $406.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.55.

NYSE MCO opened at $376.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

