Morgan Stanley Buys 598,570 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $56,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938,942 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,278,000 after purchasing an additional 711,596 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,770.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 345,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 327,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,071,000 after purchasing an additional 319,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter worth $2,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

