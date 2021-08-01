Morgan Stanley Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $268.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $268.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on URI. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

Shares of URI stock opened at $329.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.34. United Rentals has a one year low of $151.41 and a one year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after acquiring an additional 494,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after acquiring an additional 329,536 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 251,330 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

