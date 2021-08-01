Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.20

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.20 and last traded at $96.36, with a volume of 251239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,612,000 after acquiring an additional 465,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

