Morgan Stanley Purchases 112,516 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112,516 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.95% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $56,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

EWG stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.08. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

