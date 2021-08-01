Morgan Stanley Purchases 36,295 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $59,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

SDOG opened at $52.09 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.