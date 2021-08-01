Morgan Stanley Raises Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $42.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

