Morgan Stanley Sells 118,559 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Principal Financial Group worth $58,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,455,000 after buying an additional 145,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,678,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,759,000 after purchasing an additional 166,166 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.45.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

