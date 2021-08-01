Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) PT Raised to C$7.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.58. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$4.20 and a 12 month high of C$7.34.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.