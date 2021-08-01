MovieBloc (MBL) Trading 31.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $50.75 million and approximately $41.40 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,194,200,772 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

