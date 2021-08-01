Mueller Water Products, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend payment by 32.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

