Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 43.5% in July

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MURGY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,740. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MURGY. DZ Bank raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

