Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $897.97

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 897.97 ($11.73) and traded as high as GBX 907.54 ($11.86). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 906 ($11.84), with a volume of 116,929 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 897.97.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.14%.

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Merryn Somerset acquired 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.95) per share, for a total transaction of £19,992.75 ($26,120.66).

Murray Income Trust Company Profile (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.