MX Token Market Capitalization Achieves $61.32 Million (MX)

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One MX Token coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MX Token has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. MX Token has a total market cap of $61.32 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00055188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.50 or 0.00780610 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

MX Token Coin Profile

MX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 568,897,857 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. MX Token’s official website is www.mxc.com . MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

Buying and Selling MX Token

