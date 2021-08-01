My Size (MYSZ) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) is one of 343 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare My Size to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

My Size has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size’s competitors have a beta of -21.41, indicating that their average stock price is 2,241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares My Size and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio My Size $140,000.00 -$6.16 million -1.14 My Size Competitors $1.93 billion $317.22 million 77.73

My Size’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than My Size. My Size is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of My Size shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of My Size shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for My Size and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00 My Size Competitors 2279 11707 21713 611 2.57

My Size presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.48%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.25%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares My Size and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets My Size -4,428.06% -149.77% -110.87% My Size Competitors -128.46% -65.66% -3.82%

Summary

My Size competitors beat My Size on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc. offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

