Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.30.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $260,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

