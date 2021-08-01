Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 2.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

