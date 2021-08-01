National Bank Financial Increases AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$29.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$24.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.