National Bank Financial Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$750.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.71% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $14.69 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $17.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FFH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark set a C$700.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$696.67.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$525.54 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$346.84 and a twelve month high of C$581.00. The stock has a market cap of C$13.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$548.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The firm had revenue of C$7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 49.7300031 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$576.67, for a total transaction of C$576,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,386,631.33.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

