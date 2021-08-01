National Bank Financial Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.66 price objective on Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.83.

TSE TCW opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.05 million and a P/E ratio of -9.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.57. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

