National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

NKSH opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. Equities analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,687.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in National Bankshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Bankshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in National Bankshares by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

