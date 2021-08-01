National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,300 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NHI opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

