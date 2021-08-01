National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 870,300 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of NHI opened at $68.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.
National Health Investors Company Profile
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
