National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.61%. National Instruments updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.450 EPS.

National Instruments stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

