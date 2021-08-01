National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NATI opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

