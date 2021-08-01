National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $42.12, but opened at $43.50. National Instruments shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 1,064 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in National Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,549,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in National Instruments by 17.2% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 356,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,060,000 after acquiring an additional 52,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.