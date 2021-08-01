Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3377 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:GASNY opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GASNY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cheuvreux lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.